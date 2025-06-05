Trump admin hires inexperienced 22-year-old to lead terrorism prevention center

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration has reportedly tapped an inexperienced recent college graduate to head the Department of Homeland Security's terrorism prevention center.

A new report claims President Donald Trump's administration recently appointed an inexperienced 22-year-old to head a counterterrorism center. © Collage: Screenshot / LinkedIn & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ProPublica, Thomas Fugate, who only graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio a year ago with a degree in politics and law, is now head of the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3).



Fugate was originally hired in February as an assistant with an immigration office at the DHS, but landed his promotion this month after CP3 director Bill Braniff resigned.

The outlet reports that CP3 has typically "led nationwide efforts to prevent hate-fueled attacks, school shootings and other forms of targeted violence," but Trump has sought to revamp the division to focus on immigration.

Fugate's rapid promotion has faced criticism, with one former counterterrorism researcher saying it "sounds like putting the intern in charge."

According to his LinkedIn page, which appears to have been removed since the publication of the report, Fugate previously served as an "advance" member of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

He was also an intern at the Heritage Foundation, the group behind Project 2025, which was a blueprint for Trump's second term that sought to break down separations of Church and state and give overbearing power to the executive branch.