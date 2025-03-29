Trump administration adds influencer who was allegedly paid off by Russia to White House press pool

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have apparently added a popular influencer to his press pool who recently faced a scandal involving his YouTube channel being allegedly funded by Russian operatives.

President Donald Trump (r.) has been facing criticism after his administration appeared to add a member of influencer Tim Pool's (l.) team to his press pool. © Collage: David Livingston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Friday, multiple reporters on social media revealed that a member of the "Timcast" YouTube channel team was added to the press pool covering the president that day.

The move comes as Trump and his administration have been feuding with "fake news" outlets and recently announced they would be deciding who will have media access to the president.

Timcast features a podcast from right-wing influencer Tim Pool, which was formerly produced by the company Tenet Media.



The show, which has 2.3 million followers, regularly pushes pro-MAGA messaging and conspiracy theories.

Pool hosted Trump for an interview during the 2024 race, and ultimately endorsed him for president.

Last year, Tenet was hit with a criminal indictment after it was revealed that Russian media executives allegedly funneled over $10 million through the company intended to "amplify domestic divisions in the United States."

The company had funded the shows of six major right-wing influencers, with Pool reportedly earning over $100,000 per episode. While Tenet owners were aware of the Russian money, the influencers were not.