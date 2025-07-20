Trump administration escalates meddling in Bolsonaro case as Rubio targets Brazilian judges

Brasília, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reacted strongly after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued sanctions against judges presiding over the coup case against former leader Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of Donald Trump .

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) revoked the US visas of judges president over ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's coup case. © Collage: REUTERS

"My solidarity and support go to the justices of the Supreme Federal Court, who have been affected by yet another arbitrary and completely baseless measure by the United States government," Lula said in a statement posted on X.

"The interference of one country in another's justice system is unacceptable and violates the basic principles of respect and sovereignty between nations."

Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly seeking to stay in power by overturning the 2022 election won by Lula.

Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes ruled Friday that Bolsonaro must wear an electronic monitoring device, stay home at night and stay off social media as he awaits a verdict.

Hours later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the visa for Moraes and his "allies" on the court, as well as their immediate family members, in a major escalation of the Trump administration's interference in the case.

"Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans," Rubio said in a statement.