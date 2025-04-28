Trump administration expands ICE's authority in alarming leaked memo

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have reportedly allowed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to break into homes without a warrant to conduct immigration arrests.

The Trump administration has reportedly allowed US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to break into homes without a warrant to make arrests. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In a leaked memo obtained by USA Today, which was issued on March 14, Attorney General Pam Bondi laid out "guidance for implementing the Alien Enemies Act" to arrest migrants accused of being involved with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

"Given the dynamic nature of enforcement operations, officers in the field are authorized to apprehend aliens upon a reasonable belief that the alien meets all four requirements to be validated as an alien enemy," Bondi wrote.

"This authority includes entering an alien enemy's residence to make an [Alien Enemies Act] apprehension where circumstances render it impracticable to first obtain a signed notice and warrant of apprehension and removal."

The memo adds that those deemed alien enemies are "not entitled to a hearing, appeal, or judicial review."

A day after the memo's release, ICE arrested and deported over 200 immigrants – including Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man with protective status whom the administration admitted was "accidentally" deported but has refused to bring back to the US.