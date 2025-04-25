Trump doubles down on denying Kilmar Abrego Garcia due process with new claims

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed that he doesn't believe the Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador deserves due process because of his alleged gang affiliation.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump argued that Kilmar Abrego Garcia doesn't deserve due process due to allegations he is affiliated with the MS-13 gang. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Trump was asked if he believes Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who has been detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador since March, "deserves his day in court."

Trump argued that the media made Garcia out to be "a saint," but insisted that that is far from the truth.

"He was MS-13. He was a wife beater, and he had a lot of things that were very bad, you know, very, very bad," Trump said.

The president noted a photo he recently shared with the public as evidence of the gang affiliation claims, which showed a series of tattoos on Garcia's hand, including "MS13" scrawled across his knuckles.

"No, I believe he's a man who has got quite a past," Trump continued. "This is no longer just a nice, wonderful man from Maryland... which the fake news had me and other people for a period of time believing. Now, nobody believes that."

Trump went on to dismiss the story entirely as just "another men in women's sports thing for the Democrats."