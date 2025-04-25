Trump doubles down on denying Kilmar Abrego Garcia due process with new claims
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently revealed that he doesn't believe the Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador deserves due process because of his alleged gang affiliation.
During a recent interview with TIME Magazine, Trump was asked if he believes Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who has been detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in El Salvador since March, "deserves his day in court."
Trump argued that the media made Garcia out to be "a saint," but insisted that that is far from the truth.
"He was MS-13. He was a wife beater, and he had a lot of things that were very bad, you know, very, very bad," Trump said.
The president noted a photo he recently shared with the public as evidence of the gang affiliation claims, which showed a series of tattoos on Garcia's hand, including "MS13" scrawled across his knuckles.
"No, I believe he's a man who has got quite a past," Trump continued. "This is no longer just a nice, wonderful man from Maryland... which the fake news had me and other people for a period of time believing. Now, nobody believes that."
Trump went on to dismiss the story entirely as just "another men in women's sports thing for the Democrats."
Are Trump's claims against Kilmar Abrego Garcia true?
Trump and multiple members of his administration have repeatedly insisted that Abrego Garcia is a violent terrorist and MS-13 gang member, but those claims have been heavily disputed.
Abrego Garcia came to the US illegally from El Salvador in 2012, and has since worked in construction, had three children, and has never been convicted of a crime.
In 2019, he was arrested by police officers who accused him of being gang-affiliated because he was wearing Chicago Bulls merchandise. He was eventually released without charges.
That same year, he was granted a protective order, which prevented the possibility of his being deported back to El Salvador.
Of Trump's "wife-beater" claim, Abrego Garcia's wife, who has been fighting in court to secure her husband's return, has acknowledged she filed a protective order in 2021 after they were involved in "a disagreement and physical altercation that included hitting and 'scratching.'"
While it was not mentioned in the interview, the photo Trump shared of Abrego Garcia's tattoos is widely believed to have been photoshopped to include the gang name, as plenty of photos show his hand without MS-13 on it.
Many have noted that even if the photo was not doctored, a tattoo alone is not sufficient evidence to deem someone a violent criminal without any form of due process.
Multiple Democrats have voiced fierce opposition to Trump's dismissal of Abrego Garcia's case, and have traveled to El Salvador in an effort to help facilitate his return.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP