Trump administration looking into "raced-based discrimination" at Harvard Law Review

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration said it has launched an investigation into Harvard University and Harvard Law Review for "race-based discrimination" after allegedly receiving reports about the prestigious legal journal's selection process for articles.

The Trump administration launched two separate investigations into Harvard Law Review for alleged "raced-based discrimination." © SOPHIE PARK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The probe comes as Trump cracks down on US universities on several fronts, baselessly alleging widespread antisemitism, anti-white bias, and the promotion of "gender ideology" by protecting transgender students.

Harvard, which has seen billions in federal funding frozen after it rejected wide-ranging government oversight, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration last week.

On Monday, the civil rights offices of the Department of Education and Department of Health and Human Services announced that it had received information about Harvard Law Review's "policies and practices for journal membership and article selection that may violate" the Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Title VI bans recipients of federal funds "from discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin in the recipient's programs or activities," the agencies said in a joint statement.