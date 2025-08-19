Zelensky thanks Melania Trump as first lady takes center stage after Ukraine summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (r.) heaped praise on first lady Melania Trump in a post after Monday's summit in Washington DC. © Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Despite not attending Monday's summit on the Ukraine conflict, which saw leaders from across Europe descend on Washington DC, Melania Trump ended up standing center stage.

During a press conference upon his arrival at the White House, Zelensky thanked the first lady for a letter she sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In return, he presented a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, telling President Donald Trump, "It's not to you. It's to your wife."

The letter likely touches on the issue of the tens of thousands of Ukrainian children who have allegedly been abducted by Russia since the invasion began in 2022.

"I want to thank Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war – the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia," Zelensky said on X following the conclusion of the summit. "We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin."

"This issue lies at the heart of the war’s humanitarian tragedy – our children, broken families, the pain of separation," Zelensky said. "At least 20,000 children were taken."

"I asked President Trump to pass along a letter of gratitude from Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, to Melania. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause."