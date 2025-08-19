Zelensky thanks Melania Trump as first lady takes center stage after Ukraine summit
Washington DC - President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked first lady Melania Trump in a social media post following a White House summit on ending the Ukraine war.
Despite not attending Monday's summit on the Ukraine conflict, which saw leaders from across Europe descend on Washington DC, Melania Trump ended up standing center stage.
During a press conference upon his arrival at the White House, Zelensky thanked the first lady for a letter she sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In return, he presented a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, telling President Donald Trump, "It's not to you. It's to your wife."
The letter likely touches on the issue of the tens of thousands of Ukrainian children who have allegedly been abducted by Russia since the invasion began in 2022.
"I want to thank Melania Trump for her attention to one of the most painful and difficult issues of this war – the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia," Zelensky said on X following the conclusion of the summit. "We deeply appreciate her compassion and her letter to Putin."
"This issue lies at the heart of the war’s humanitarian tragedy – our children, broken families, the pain of separation," Zelensky said. "At least 20,000 children were taken."
"I asked President Trump to pass along a letter of gratitude from Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, to Melania. Her voice matters, and her care gives strength to this cause."
Melania Trump praised for shining light on abducted children
Zelensky's comments came as Melania Trump was praised across the board, both during and after the summit.
Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha hailed Melania Trump's efforts and conveyed gratitude "for her sincere attention and efforts to bring forcibly deported Ukrainian kids back."
"This is a true act of humanism," Sybiha said. "We continue working toward peace and strengthening Ukraine in all domains."
Trump heaped praise on the First Lady during the press conference with Zelensky and pointed to her love of their son Barron as a reason for her decision to get involved.
"She’s got a great love of children. She has a wonderful son that she loves probably more than anybody, including me," he said during the press conference.
"But she loves her son, she loves children, and she hates to see something like this happening."
Trump also mentioned his wife in a post on Truth Social, which also touched on discussions he'd had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the issue.
"This is, likewise, a big subject with my wife, Melania," Trump said. "It is a subject at the top of all lists, and the world will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families."
"Every single Ukrainian child abducted by Russia must be returned to their families," von der Leyen said in response. "I thank [Trump] for his clear commitment today to ensuring these children are reunited."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds