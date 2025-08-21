Trump invests over $100 million in bonds since starting second term
Washington DC - Since re-entering office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has invested more than $100 million in company, state, and municipal bonds, according to new disclosures.
Forms posted online by the US Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday show that Trump made more than 600 financial purchases since he re-entered the White House on January 21, totalling a value of more than $100 million.
The exact amount invested in each bond was not revealed in the disclosure document, as values were listed only in broad ranges, including $100,001-$250,000 and $1,000,001-$5,000,000.
Trump invested in both corporate and government bonds, including companies like Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Meta, and T-Mobile, and investments in West Virginia highways and at least $500,000 in Illinois state bonds.
The Guardian reports that Trump's investment decisions are not managed by him or his family, as a third-party organization has been hired to manage the bonds, according to a source familiar with the matter.
"President Trump's net worth has increased substantially, with much of that concentrated in crypto holdings and Trump Media," John Canavan, lead US analyst at Oxford Economics, told the Guardian.
"There is no evidence currently that his bond purchases are anything other than a prudent diversification within his billions of dollars in assets."
Trump pushes for interest rate cuts amid bond investments
A financial disclosure form filed in June revealed that Trump had earned $57.3 million from a cryptocurrency platform he launched last year.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said that Trump's bonds are likely to rise in value if the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, something that he has been pushing for.
"When interest rates go down, bond prices go up," Painter said. "No wonder he's leaning on the Fed for a rate cut!"
Cover photo: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds