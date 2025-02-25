Trump administration removes vital student loan applications from DoE website
Washington DC - President Donald Trump's Department of Education has removed two critical applications related to student loan forgiveness and repayment from its website.
According to Forbes, the department took down the applications for Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) and direct consolidation loans on Friday.
"A federal court issued an injunction preventing the US Department of Education from implementing the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan and other income-driven repayment (IDR) plans," a notice on the stundentaid.gov website reads.
"As a result, the IDR and loan consolidation applications are currently unavailable."
IDR plans are repayment programs that help individual students get assigned a payment plan based on factors such as income and family size.
Loan consolidation is used to help students get out of default and back into good standing.
Both are part of the SAVE plan introduced in 2023 by Trump's successor, former President Joe Biden, who deemed it "the most affordable student loan plan ever."
Trump takes aim at Biden's SAVE plan
Last year, a coalition of Republican states sued in federal court to stop the plan, and by July 2024, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals placed a block on it.
The appeals court expanded the injunction last week, and the case will now return to a lower court in Missouri which will decide the plan's fate.
Persis Yu, deputy director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, described the move as "a cruel one that will inflict massive pain on millions of working families."
Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP