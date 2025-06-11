Trump brushes off performer boycott as he attends Les Mis at Kennedy Center

Washington DC - It's a tale of revolutionary fervor, featuring street protesters manning the barricades against a repressive leader. And watching from the audience was President Donald Trump .

Donald and Melania (r.) Trump attended Wednesday's performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center as protests against his administration continued across the US. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

Trump's appearance at the opening night of the hit musical Les Misérables at the renowned Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday night could hardly be more politically charged.

The 78-year-old Republican recently orchestrated a conservative takeover of the famed arts venue, reportedly prompting some Les Mis cast members to boycott the show.

The performance of the show, set against the backdrop of revolutionary 19th-century France, comes as the US itself faces fresh turbulence in its second-biggest city.

"I couldn't care less. Honestly, I couldn't. All I do is run the country well," Trump told reporters when asked about a boycott as he arrived with First Lady Melania Trump.

"And we're going to have a safe country, we're not going to have what would have happened in Los Angeles. Remember, if I wasn't there... Los Angeles would have been burning to the ground."

Trump, who was joined by Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance at the premiere, has recently sent in troops to deal with protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

California officials accuse him of "dictatorial" behavior and of manufacturing a confrontation by deploying thousands of National Guard troops and Marines.

"I think the irony is probably lost on him," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media, told AFP.

The social injustice portrayed in Victor Hugo's 1862 novel – coupled with songs such as Do You Hear the People Sing? and I Dreamed a Dream – has long resonated with audiences around the world.