Trump brushes off performer boycott as he attends Les Mis at Kennedy Center
Washington DC - It's a tale of revolutionary fervor, featuring street protesters manning the barricades against a repressive leader. And watching from the audience was President Donald Trump.
Trump's appearance at the opening night of the hit musical Les Misérables at the renowned Kennedy Center in Washington on Wednesday night could hardly be more politically charged.
The 78-year-old Republican recently orchestrated a conservative takeover of the famed arts venue, reportedly prompting some Les Mis cast members to boycott the show.
The performance of the show, set against the backdrop of revolutionary 19th-century France, comes as the US itself faces fresh turbulence in its second-biggest city.
"I couldn't care less. Honestly, I couldn't. All I do is run the country well," Trump told reporters when asked about a boycott as he arrived with First Lady Melania Trump.
"And we're going to have a safe country, we're not going to have what would have happened in Los Angeles. Remember, if I wasn't there... Los Angeles would have been burning to the ground."
Trump, who was joined by Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance at the premiere, has recently sent in troops to deal with protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.
California officials accuse him of "dictatorial" behavior and of manufacturing a confrontation by deploying thousands of National Guard troops and Marines.
"I think the irony is probably lost on him," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media, told AFP.
The social injustice portrayed in Victor Hugo's 1862 novel – coupled with songs such as Do You Hear the People Sing? and I Dreamed a Dream – has long resonated with audiences around the world.
Trump's controversial takeover of the Kennedy Center
Billionaire Trump, who had announced his decision to attend Les Misérables before the Los Angeles protests erupted, says he, too, has long been a fan.
The real estate tycoon has played songs from the show at his rallies and political events. "I love the songs, I love the play," Trump told Fox News Digital last week.
Asked which of the play's characters he most identified with, however, Trump punted to his wife.
"That's a tough one... you better answer that one, honey," Trump replied.
His attendance is yet another show of strength after installing himself as chairman of the center and replacing the entire board with loyalists in February.
Loge said Trump's presence there was part of a broader effort at image-making by the reality TV star-turned-president.
"Les Mis is a great spectacle. And it sounds smart. It's not just a show, it sounds like it stands for something," he said.
Trump's takeover of the John F. Kennedy Center faced opposition in some quarters. A historically bipartisan-supported institution, it has never been led by a US president before.
Hit show Hamilton canceled its run there in response.
Trump countered by saying he had "never liked" the rap musical, which is about the birth of the US and its first treasury secretary.
Several key figures at the Kennedy Center – including TV producer Shonda Rhimes who created Grey's Anatomy and musician Ben Folds – resigned from their leadership positions.
And the Vances – Usha Vance is one of the new board members – were booed by the Kennedy Center audience at a performance of the National Symphony Orchestra in March.
Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Center comes amid a broader assault on what he deems "woke" programming at cultural institutions, including the famed Smithsonian museums, as well as universities.
