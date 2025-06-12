Trump gears up to mark birthday with huge military parade in Washington

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's dream of hosting a grand military parade in Washington will come true on Saturday when tanks, helicopters, and thousands of troops rumble through the capital on the president's 79th birthday.

Long fascinated with military pomp, Trump has openly envied the military spectaculars seen in cities from Paris to Moscow and Pyongyang ever since his first term as president.

The $45-million parade is officially being held to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US army, which commander-in-chief Trump this week called the "greatest fighting force ever to walk the face of the Earth."

But critics say the parade is more about Trump than the army.

Protesters have pledged to rally on Saturday against what they call Trump's growing authoritarianism, at a time when he just ordered troops into Los Angeles after demonstrations against his immigration policy.

So-called "No Kings" rallies – named after the idea that America's Revolutionary War against the British was to free the country from monarchs and autocrats – are planned in dozens of cities, including just outside Washington.

But Trump is unrepentant.

The president said on a visit to the Fort Bragg army base on Tuesday that "we want to show off a little bit" with the parade, and vowed "very big force" if protesters try to disrupt it.

He made the comments in an extraordinary speech that breached the usual separation of politics and the military and saw Trump goad troops into jeering his opponents.