Trump calls Letitia James "scum" in latest social media rant targeting the New York AG

Washington DC - President Donald Trump once again slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James in his latest rant on social media.

"Corrupt Letitia James is costing New York State Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in lost business," Trump claimed on Truth Social. "No company or individual wants to be there, knowing that she’s the 'Attorney General.'"

"She is a Complete and Total Disaster, who tried running against Kathy Hochul for Governor, and only got 1% of the Vote in Polls, and QUIT," Trump said. "She then went back to her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump."

"Until this 'SCUM' is removed from the Attorney General's Office, no company will move to New York, and few companies will be using the New York Stock Exchange, or NASDAQ, for going Public. The new Texas Exchange will be taking ALL of this business away, and we're talking Hundreds of Billions of Dollars!"

Trump has repeatedly attacked James over allegations – levied by a close MAGA ally – that she falsified documents on mortgage applications. His assault is part of a larger campaign against his political opponents.

In September, Trump fired Erik Siebert, the federal prosecutor who was overseeing the investigation into James, because he had insisted that there was insufficient evidence to charge her with a crime.

Weeks earlier, James also angered Trump by endorsing Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Saturday's attack on James apparently comes in response to a Fox News report that two real estate-adjacent companies are shuttering in New York over allegations that James is corrupt.