Newsom mocks Vance and Johnson as Trump's "minions" in latest trolling

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his brutal trolling campaign with a series of AI videos featuring Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson as minions.

Newsom posted a series of AI-generated videos on X, showing high-ranking Republicans wearing spectacles, while their faces were colored yellow to resemble the minions from the hit animated film Despicable Me.

"If you're flying today, I hope, of course, you arrive safely and on time," Minion Vance is seen saying in one video, with the characteristically high-pitched squeaky voice possessed by the creatures.

"But you may not arrive on time because the TSA and the Air Traffic Controllers are not getting paid today," Vance adds.

"Our military is not getting paid today, starting today, and obviously, the longer this drags on, the worst that it is for the American people."

The deep-fake Vance is referring to the massive government shutdown currently rocking Washington, which was triggered when Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a compromise on a stopgap funding bill.

In another AI clip, House Speaker Mike Johnson – edited as a Minion – is asked in an ABC interview why he is against a proposal that would prevent Americans from losing their medical coverage.

"Ah, no George, let me tell you what happened tonight," Minion Johnson says after shaking his head. "Everybody can go and review the facts for themselves."