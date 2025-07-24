Trump administration to burn tons of contraceptives meant for foreign aid

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration plans to send a huge quantity of contraceptives, originally intended for foreign aid purposes, to France and Belgium for incineration.

President Donald Trump's administration will send about $10 million worth of contraceptives to France and Belgium for incineration. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

A spokesperson for the US State Department on Wednesday confirmed to Reuters that nearly $10 million worth of contraceptive stock will be incinerated in France and Belgium.

For months, the cargo has been stuck in a warehouse in Antwerp, Belgium, after a foreign aid freeze that stopped them from being distributed across the world.

USAID had contracts to provide contraceptive implants, pills, and intrauterine devices to countries in need.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that they would not be incinerating condoms or HIV medication, but did not indicate what would be done with remaining stocks that have been blocked from distribution.

Incinerating the contraceptives will cost the US government an additional $167,000 on top of the costs already induced by their production and storage.

Shockingly, non-profit organizations, aid groups, and even the UN offered to purchase US stockpiles to prevent their destruction, but were turned down.

The Belgian Foreign Ministry told Reuters that it had "explored all possible options to prevent the destruction, including temporary relocation."

"Despite these efforts, and with full respect for our partners, no viable alternative could be secured. Nevertheless, Belgium continues to actively seek solutions to avoid this regrettable outcome."

Non-profit MSI Reproductive Choices also volunteered to pay for repacking and distribution of USAID supplies, but were turned down by the Trump administration.

"MSI offered to pay for repackaging, shipping and import duties, but they were not open to that," said Sarah Shaw, MSI's associate director.