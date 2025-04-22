Trump administration to impose massive new tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's administration on Monday announced its intention to impose tariffs of up to 3,521% on solar panels from Southeast Asia, a move aimed at countering alleged Chinese subsidies and dumping in the sector.

Small solar panels and solar-powered lights are displayed for sale at a home improvement center in Bangkok, Thailand. © Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

The tariffs on companies from Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam will still need to be ratified at a meeting of the International Trade Commission in June.

The decision unveiled Monday comes after anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations filed around a year ago by several US and other solar manufacturers.

Those companies took aim at "unfair practices" that were said to have weighed on the US domestic solar market, particularly raising concern over Chinese-headquartered companies operating out of the Southeast Asian countries.

While Monday's move came after a year-long investigation, it follows on the heels of President Donald Trump launching blistering trade wars through tariffs around the globe.

Trump's tariffs, which have seen the White House impose eyewateringly high levies before suspending some of them to allow for negotiations, are aimed at reducing US trade imbalances.

The Commerce Department's statement said the new recommended tariffs on solar cells, however, were taking specific aim at "transnational subsidies."

"In the CVD investigations involving Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, Commerce found that companies in each country were receiving subsidies from the Government of China," the statement said, referring to countervailing duty probes.

"These are among the first CVD investigations wherein Commerce has made an affirmative finding that companies received transnational subsidies."

The case was brought by Hanwha Qcells, First Solar, Convalt Energy, and others.