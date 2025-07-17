Trump administration wasted hundreds of tons of food meant for hungry children, official admits

Washington DC - A senior official in President Donald Trump 's administration admitted on Wednesday that the closure of USAID was to blame for the waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food intended for hungry children.

Hundreds of tons of food meant for hungry children in Pakistan and Afghanistan will be incinerated after the Trump administration let it expire in a warehouse. © LUIS TATO / AFP

There are plans to incinerate the high-energy biscuits, intended as emergency food for malnourished young children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, after they passed their July expiration date in a warehouse in Dubai.

Under questioning by lawmakers, Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state in charge of management and resources, tied the decision to the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, which closed its doors on July 1.

"I think that this was just a casualty of the shutdown of USAID," Rigas said, adding that he was "distressed" that the food went to waste.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has slashed more than 80% of US foreign assistance, claiming it does not meet core American interests, and put remaining USAID functions under the State Department.