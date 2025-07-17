Trump administration wasted hundreds of tons of food meant for hungry children, official admits

A senior Trump administration official admitted that the closure of USAID led to nearly 500 tons of emergency food intended for hungry children being wasted.

Washington DC - A senior official in President Donald Trump's administration admitted on Wednesday that the closure of USAID was to blame for the waste of nearly 500 tons of emergency food intended for hungry children.

Hundreds of tons of food meant for hungry children in Pakistan and Afghanistan will be incinerated after the Trump administration let it expire in a warehouse.
Hundreds of tons of food meant for hungry children in Pakistan and Afghanistan will be incinerated after the Trump administration let it expire in a warehouse.  © LUIS TATO / AFP

There are plans to incinerate the high-energy biscuits, intended as emergency food for malnourished young children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, after they passed their July expiration date in a warehouse in Dubai.

Under questioning by lawmakers, Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state in charge of management and resources, tied the decision to the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development, which closed its doors on July 1.

"I think that this was just a casualty of the shutdown of USAID," Rigas said, adding that he was "distressed" that the food went to waste.

Lauren Boebert joins chorus of MAGA Republicans calling for special counsel on Epstein case
Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert joins chorus of MAGA Republicans calling for special counsel on Epstein case
Trump delivers disappointing weapons news for Ukraine as Russia mocks ultimatum
Donald Trump Trump delivers disappointing weapons news for Ukraine as Russia mocks ultimatum

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has slashed more than 80% of US foreign assistance, claiming it does not meet core American interests, and put remaining USAID functions under the State Department.

Democrats slam shocking wastage

President Donald Trump has dismantled USAID, whose aid programs had been credited with saving tens of thousands of lives globally.
President Donald Trump has dismantled USAID, whose aid programs had been credited with saving tens of thousands of lives globally.  © MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Atlantic reported Monday that the US bought the biscuits near the end of Joe Biden's administration for around $800,000 and that another $130,000 in taxpayer money will be spent to destroy the food.

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, said lawmakers had specifically raised the issue of the food with Rubio in March.

"Sometimes the tiniest detail really exposes the soul," Kaine said. "A government that is put on notice – here are resources that will save 27,000 starving kids, can you please distribute them or give them to someone who can?"

Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Trump over Ukraine aid: "I remain AMERICA FIRST!!!"
Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Trump over Ukraine aid: "I remain AMERICA FIRST!!!"
Trump says "credible" Epstein file info should be released: "I would like to see that also"
Donald Trump Trump says "credible" Epstein file info should be released: "I would like to see that also"

He continued: "Who decides, no, we would rather keep the warehouse locked, let the food expire, and then burn it?"

Rigas responded by saying that the US remained the world's largest donor and insisted that he wanted "to find out what happened here and get to the ground truth."

The long-time Trump ally has also supervised hundreds of layoffs at the State Department as part of far-right billionaire Elon Musk's campaign to dismantle large swathes of the administrative state.

Cover photo: LUIS TATO / AFP

More on Donald Trump: