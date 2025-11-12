Trump urges Republicans not to fall into "trap" as Epstein emails send administration into panic

Washington DC - Donald Trump urged Republicans on Wednesday not to fall into a "trap" after emails released by Democrats suggested the president knew of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse.

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of trying to "deflect" after emails suggested he knew of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend, who died awaiting trial in prison in 2019, and accused Democrats of trying to "deflect" from their own failings with the latest messages.

"The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they'll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they've done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap."

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the three new emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes."

In an April 2011 message to longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein asserts Trump spent significant time with a woman whom the White House later identified as Epstein's main accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

"I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump," wrote Epstein. He added that the victim "spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned."

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein's death, replied: "I have been thinking about that..."