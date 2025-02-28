Trump agenda gets a reality check as Congress Democrats fight back

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's hardline agenda on everything from immigration to tax reform faced a key reality test in Congress on Tuesday, where Republicans have only an ultra-thin majority and are struggling to agree on a budget.

Members of the House of Representatives are to vote on a resolution that would set the blueprint for the 2025 federal government budget, with $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and more than $1.5 trillion in spending reductions on the docket.

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, a key Trump ally, has been working to corral his party's lawmakers to back the bill, which Democrats say will result in deep cuts to the Medicaid program that many lower-income families rely on.

Johnson has been pressured from all sides of his own party, too, and on Tuesday hinted that the vote may get pushed back to allow more time to win them over.

The speaker said Republicans were "very, very close" to a deal, but added: "There may be a vote tonight, there may not be. Stay tuned."

Standing alongside him, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said talks with lawmakers would continue until the last minute.

"We still have more conversations to have today, just like we do on any day of any big vote," he said.

On the floor of the house, lawmakers opened the debate on the resolution, with the text's sponsor, Jodey Arrington, asserting passage was necessary in order to achieve Trump's agenda.

A number of Republican lawmakers, however, suggest the proposed cuts do not go deep enough, while others are focused on stopping the ever-growing US national debt, and some worry about possible impacts on Medicaid.