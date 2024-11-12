Republicans score trifecta of power by maintaining the House as Trump takes over

Washington DC - The Republican Party is now effectively running the country after they officially scored a trifecta of power by successfully maintaining their House majority.

The Republican Party has managed to maintain its majority in Congress, giving them a trifecta of power heading into Donald Trump's administration. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Decision Desk HQ, the party officially reached 219 House seats on Monday, one seat over the 218 needed to maintain a narrow majority the party already held in Congress.

A number of incumbent candidates managed to win re-election, including a number of self-described MAGA Republicans, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

It is unclear if their majority will grow any larger, as a handful of House races across the country still have yet to be decided.

The win adds to Donald Trump's massive presidential election victory and Republicans successfully taking control of the Senate on election day – effectively giving the party a trifecta of power heading into the next administration.