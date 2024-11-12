Republicans score trifecta of power by maintaining the House as Trump takes over
Washington DC - The Republican Party is now effectively running the country after they officially scored a trifecta of power by successfully maintaining their House majority.
According to Decision Desk HQ, the party officially reached 219 House seats on Monday, one seat over the 218 needed to maintain a narrow majority the party already held in Congress.
A number of incumbent candidates managed to win re-election, including a number of self-described MAGA Republicans, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
It is unclear if their majority will grow any larger, as a handful of House races across the country still have yet to be decided.
The win adds to Donald Trump's massive presidential election victory and Republicans successfully taking control of the Senate on election day – effectively giving the party a trifecta of power heading into the next administration.
Republicans complete sweep with House victory
The trifecta will make it much easier for the party to pass their planned agenda after Trump takes over, particularly for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who was elected to his role earlier this year.
Trump has made a number of big campaign promises that could be streamlined by congressional approval, such as his vow to enact the largest deportation operation in US history.
During his presidential victory speech, Trump personally thanked Johnson, whom he said was "doing a terrific job," for the party maintaining the House.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP