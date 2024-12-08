Trump makes NATO threat and vows to end birthright citizenship in new TV interview

New York, New York - Donald Trump doubled down Sunday on his extreme campaign pledges to impose trade tariffs and carry out mass deportations, while dangling the idea that the US could withdraw from NATO.

In his first sit-down TV interview – and just six weeks before he takes office – Trump again signaled that US support for Ukraine will scale back, saying he will "probably" cut the aid helping Kyiv repel the Russian invasion.

Trump also said he would "very quickly" look at pardons for supporters jailed for storming the Capitol after his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

The interview with NBC's Meet the Press host Kristen Welker was taped Friday but aired Sunday, following Trump's meetings with the presidents of France and Ukraine over the weekend – his first foreign trip since winning the November election against Biden.

Trump reiterated his familiar threat to leave NATO, saying that US allies do not pay enough for their defense.

"If they're paying their bills, and if I think they're treating us fairly, the answer is absolutely I'd stay with NATO," said.

But there is also "absolutely" the possibility of America's departure, he said.