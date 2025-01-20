Trump inauguration 2025 live updates: Trump takes oath of office to become 47th president

Washington DC - Donald Trump will be sworn in for a historic second term as US president Monday, promising a new "golden age" for America as the world braces for the return of his unpredictable leadership.

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump await his inauguration on Monday in Washington, DC. © Bryan Woolston/Getty Images/AFP Bryan Woolston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Freezing weather has forced the 78-year-old's inauguration ceremony in Washington indoors, but the first hours of the most extraordinary comeback in US politics will be a blaze of activity.

The Republican vowed to unleash a blitz of executive orders undoing outgoing president Joe Biden's legacy and to launch immediate deportations of undocumented migrants.

If Trump painted a dystopian picture of "American carnage" at his first inauguration in 2017, this time around he is offering a more upbeat promise of a "brand new day" for the US.

"I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country," Trump told an inauguration eve rally where he danced with the Village People band.

But the billionaire populist also returned to some of the dark themes that drove his election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Trump – who said during the election campaign he would only be a dictator on "day one" – has promised to sign around 100 executive orders within hours of taking office. They include declaring a national emergency on the southern US border with Mexico and undoing Biden's directives on diversity and oil drilling.

For the rest of the world, Trump's return means expecting the unexpected. From promising sweeping tariffs to making territorial threats to Greenland and Panama and calling US aid for Ukraine into question, Trump looks set to rattle the global order once again.

His victory has emboldened right-wing politicians around the world. Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to attend the inauguration even though foreign leaders are not normally invited.

Three of the world's richest men – tech tycoons Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos – will also be alongside him for the inauguration.