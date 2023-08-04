Donald Trump allies face charges for 2020 election voting machine tampering

Lansing, Michigan - Several officials in Michigan are now facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with voting machines during the 2020 presidential election in an effort to help Donald Trump win.

Hours before Trump traveled to Washington DC on Thursday for his scheduled arraignment regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, an ally of his was also facing her day in court.

According to Axios, Stefanie Lambert Junttila, a pro-Trump attorney who led multiple efforts to overturn election results, was charged on Thursday with undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine, conspiracy to commit unauthorized access to a computer system, and willfully damaging a voting machine.

Lambert's charges come after similar charges were brought on Tuesday against former Michigan state Representative Daire Rendon and Matthew DePerno, who previously ran for state attorney general with Trump's endorsement.

An investigation found that five vote tabulators were illegally taken from three separate counties and moved to a hotel room where they were broken into.

Last year, the office of the state's current AG Dana Nessel, who defeated DePerno, accused the three of having "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators." Prosecutors say the charges brought against Lambert "ends the charging decisions in this investigation."