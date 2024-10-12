Trump ally Roger Stone caught calling for "armed guards" at polls and arrests in secret recording

Jacksonville, Florida - Roger Stone, a long-time ally of former-President Donald Trump , was caught on tape calling for "armed guards" to be deployed at polling stations in the upcoming election.

Roger Stone has suggested that Republicans hire "armed guards" at polling stations. © IMAGO/Imagn Images

In audio published by Rolling Stone, Roger Stone tells an undercover reporter: "We have to fight it out on a state-by-state basis, but you have to be ready,"

"When they throw us out of Detroit, you go get a court order, you come in with your own armed guards, and you... and you dispute it. Instead, our guys just left," he says.

Stone may be referring to an incident during the 2020 election when Trump supporters banged on the windows of a counting station in Detroit and attempted to enter the building.

Law enforcement was forced to intervene during the chaos, blocking entrance to the center and removing someone who had managed to get inside.

In 2019, Stone was indicted on charges of witness tampering, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to Congress.

Since 2020, he has been a leading voice in a campaign to delegitimize the results of that year's election, and has regularly lent his voice to false conspiracy theories of Trump being "robbed" of a second term.

Stone takes aim at a number of former Trump allies in the undercover video, particularly targeting former attorney general Bill Barr, who in December 2020 stated that authorities had found no irregularities in the presidential election.

"Donald Trump never controlled his Justice Department," Roger Stone told the undercover reporter. "Bill Barr is a traitorous piece of human garbage!"

Stone then accuses Barr of cocaine trafficking, before repeatedly calling for him to be sent to prison if Donald Trump gets re-elected in the November 5 election.