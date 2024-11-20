Trump ally says transition team ignoring rules is part of "hostile takeover"

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump has not been complying with rules put in place to ensure the peaceful transfer of power, and an ally of his claims it's all part of his plan.

An ally of Donald Trump recently described his refusal to work with federal agencies as he transitions into power as part of a "hostile takeover." © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The Washington Post, since his election victory, Trump has nearly cut out all government agencies typically relied on to help one administration hand over power to the next.

Mike Davis – president of the Article III Project, which has helped Trump fight his legal battles – told the Post that his actions stem from a distrust of the government for which he's blamed all his woes.

"The American people rendered their verdict by putting him back in the White House," Davis said.

"He should not trust the politicized and weaponized intelligence and law enforcement agencies that hobbled his presidency the first time.

"It's a hostile takeover on behalf of the American people," he added.

So far, Trump has not turned in required ethics pledges to the General Services Administration, has refused to include the State Department in recent calls with foreign leaders, and appears to be dodging FBI background checks for some of his cabinet picks.