Trump launches post-conviction fundraising appeal: "I'm a political prisoner"

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's campaign website began redirecting visitors to a fundraising page Thursday declaring he was a "political prisoner" moments after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial.

"I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! They've raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY'VE JUST CONVICTED ME!" the message read.



But the page crashed within minutes of launching as a surge of Trump supporters overwhelmed WinRed, the official Republican Party donation platform.

The site was down for around an hour, reverting to a message telling visitors that "something went wrong" and that engineers had been notified.

"The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden's rigged show trial. So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump's campaign that the WinRed pages went down," the Trump campaign posted on X.

A New York jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of false accounting in his hush money case in a development that could have major repercussions in his bid to unseat Biden.

The verdict makes Trump the first criminally convicted former US president but does not prevent him from campaigning for another term. He will be sentenced July 11.