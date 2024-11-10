Trump delays transition of power by refusing to submit required ethics pledge
Washington DC - Donald Trump and his campaign have reportedly not submitted an ethics plan to ensure the transition of power as he moves back into the White House.
According to The New York Times, Trump's transition team needed to submit their proposed ethics plan by October 1 – as required by law per the Presidential Transition Act – but they still have yet to comply.
The team has also missed other deadlines in the process, which has prevented them from being able to participate in national security briefings or gain early access to federal agencies.
The Presidential Transition Act of 1963 is the guideline to how one presidential administration hands power over to another within the two and a half month period between Election Day and Inauguration Day.
It was amended in 2019 to require incoming candidates to publicly issue their own ethics plan that includes information on how they will address conflicts of interest, such as business dealings, during their term.
Biden and Trump set to meet amid transition process
The amendment came after Trump broke presidential precedent before he was inaugurated in 2016 that he would not divest any of his assets or place them in a trust.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently said President Joe Biden was told by the team that "they have an intent" to sign the agreements, but did not say by when.
President Biden may speak to Trump about the transition process during their scheduled a meeting in the Oval Office this Wednesday.
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP