Trump delays transition of power by refusing to submit required ethics pledge

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his campaign have reportedly not submitted an ethics plan to ensure the transition of power as he moves back into the White House.

The transition team for recently elected President Donald Trump has reportedly been missing deadlines to submit a required ethics plan. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump's transition team needed to submit their proposed ethics plan by October 1 – as required by law per the Presidential Transition Act – but they still have yet to comply.

The team has also missed other deadlines in the process, which has prevented them from being able to participate in national security briefings or gain early access to federal agencies.

The Presidential Transition Act of 1963 is the guideline to how one presidential administration hands power over to another within the two and a half month period between Election Day and Inauguration Day.

It was amended in 2019 to require incoming candidates to publicly issue their own ethics plan that includes information on how they will address conflicts of interest, such as business dealings, during their term.