Trump and Fed Governor Lisa Cook set to face off at Supreme Court as saga reaches final stage

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is taking his bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook all the way to the Supreme Court!

Federal Bank Governor Lisa Cook's fate will be decided by the Supreme Court as President Donald Trump continues his efforts to have her removed. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

Trump has been trying to oust Cook, supposedly over allegations of mortgage fraud, but an appeals court ruled she could remain in her role for now.

The ruling allowed Cook to participate in a two-day meeting this week during which the Fed lowered interest rates for the first time this year.

In a filing with the Supreme Court, Solicitor General John Sauer asked that Trump be allowed to fire Cook immediately.

Lower court rulings allowing her to remain in her post were "improper judicial interference with the President's removal authority," Sauer said.

Federal Reserve governors can only be removed "for cause" and the solicitor general said Trump had determined that the mortgage fraud allegations make Cook "unfit to continue serving on the Federal Reserve Board."

Cook, who was appointed by Democratic president Joe Biden and is the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's board, has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime.

She filed a lawsuit challenging Trump's bid to fire her, calling it an "unprecedented and illegal" move.

The legal dispute marks the latest test of how far Trump can go with his authoritarian approach.