Trump levels up threats against Liz Cheney with calls for new investigation

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump and House Republicans are making efforts to go after former Congresswoman Liz Cheney for her role investigating the Capitol riots.

Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are urging the FBI to investigate former Congresswoman Liz Cheney (l.) for her role on the January 6 Select Committee. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Early Wednesday morning, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, writing, "Liz Cheney could be in a lot of trouble based on the evidence obtained by the subcommittee, which states that 'numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, and these violations should be investigated by the FBI.'"

He then went on to thank Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk, who released a 128-page interim report on Tuesday outlining what he described as "failures and politicization" of the now-defunct January 6 Select Committee, which was formed in 2021 to investigate the Capitol riots.

The committee was composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans – Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger – and ultimately recommended Trump be criminally prosecuted for his alleged role in the riots.

Cheney has since gained the ire of Trump and MAGA Republicans and lost her bid for re-election.

The report described the committee as "a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first presidency."

Instead of calling for the entire committee to be investigated, Loudermilk's report singles out Cheney, accusing the politician of witness tampering by "colluding" with the committee's star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson.