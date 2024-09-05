Kamala Harris scores major endorsement from Trump's biggest Republican critic

Durham, North Carolina - Kamala Harris recently got a surprise endorsement from one of Donald Trump 's biggest critics within his own party.

During an event at Duke University on Tuesday, Liz Cheney, a former Wyoming Representative and the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, announced that she planned to break rank this election.

"As a conservative, as somebody who believes in and cares about the constitution, I have thought deeply about this and the present danger that Donald Trump poses; not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, I am voting for Kamala Harris," she declared in a clip shared on social media by Harris' campaign team.

While Cheney supported Trump in his first administration, she became one of his most outspoken critics within their party in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots.

She and fellow Rep. Adam Kinzinger were the only two Republican members of the January 6 House Committee that investigated the riots, and she was one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for leading an insurrection.

Her opposition to the former president has made her a villain to his MAGA base – and much of the entire GOP – and led to her being voted out of her Congressional seat in 2021.

Cheney now joins a number of Republicans who are also opting out of supporting Trump this election, but she hasn't always been keen on Harris either.