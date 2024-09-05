Kamala Harris scores major endorsement from Trump's biggest Republican critic
Durham, North Carolina - Kamala Harris recently got a surprise endorsement from one of Donald Trump's biggest critics within his own party.
During an event at Duke University on Tuesday, Liz Cheney, a former Wyoming Representative and the daughter of ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, announced that she planned to break rank this election.
"As a conservative, as somebody who believes in and cares about the constitution, I have thought deeply about this and the present danger that Donald Trump poses; not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, I am voting for Kamala Harris," she declared in a clip shared on social media by Harris' campaign team.
While Cheney supported Trump in his first administration, she became one of his most outspoken critics within their party in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots.
She and fellow Rep. Adam Kinzinger were the only two Republican members of the January 6 House Committee that investigated the riots, and she was one of the ten Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for leading an insurrection.
Her opposition to the former president has made her a villain to his MAGA base – and much of the entire GOP – and led to her being voted out of her Congressional seat in 2021.
Cheney now joins a number of Republicans who are also opting out of supporting Trump this election, but she hasn't always been keen on Harris either.
Liz Cheney hasn't always been Kamala Harris' biggest fan
While Cheney did not go into specifics about her views on Harris and her policies, critics on social media quickly revived a 2020 post in which she was as anti-Harris as she is now anti-Trump.
"Kamala Harris is a radical liberal who would raise taxes, take away guns & health insurance, and explode the size and power of the federal [government]," Cheney wrote.
"She wants to recreate America in the image of what's happening on the streets of Portland & Seattle," she added. "We won't give her the chance."
Cover photo: Collage: Andrew Harnik & Paras Griffin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP