Trump reveals plan for retribution on Jack Smith if he wins re-election

Washington DC - Donald Trump has promised that if he wins re-election this November, he will fire Special Counsel Jack Smith to evade the federal cases against him.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) revealed that he wants to fire special counsel Jack Smith to get rid of the federal charges against him. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Thursday, Trump did an interview with conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, who asked the Republican candidate if he planned to either pardon himself of all the federal charges he is facing or fire Smith on day one of his presidency.

"It's so easy," Trump responded. "I would fire him within two seconds."

His remarks come as Smith is leading multiple federal cases against the former president consisting of dozens of charges, including one for his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Smith is also appealing a judge's decision to dismiss a separate case involving classified documents Trump took after leaving the White House.

Trump has maintained his innocence, repeatedly accusing Smith of being "deranged" and the product of a justice system "weaponized" by Democrats in an effort to take him out.

He recently suggested the military should be used against such "radical left lunatics" and "the enemy from within" on election day, and has repeatedly spoken about getting "retribution" against his political rivals if he wins.