Trump and MAGA allies launch allegations of mass voter fraud ahead of Election Day

Bucks County, Pennsylvania - An official with the campaign for Donald Trump claims a county in Pennsylvania has already been affected by mass voter fraud ahead of Election Day.

Donald Trump and his MAGA allies are claiming rampant voter fraud is taking place in Pennsylvania ahead of the presidential election. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump campaign political director James Blair reposted multiple videos on social media showing lines of voters in Buck County waiting for their turn to request a mail-in ballot in person.

In one clip, a line is seen being shut down early by police, with one officer attempting to explain that they were there to help the county office close at their scheduled time.

Despite the fact that the office is not obligated to stay open and that the line was not for people to actually cast votes, the woman argued with the officer that everyone "has the right to vote until 4:30."

In another post, Blair described such acts as "suppressive and intimidating," which garnered a response from Trump surrogate and X CEO Elon Musk.

The Bucks County Government has since clarified that despite the claims on social media, anyone who entered the line prior to 5 PM was allowed to cast their ballot request, and explained that a "miscommunication" caused some to be turned away.

Nonetheless, the incident has become an example for Trump and his allies to point to as they spout unfounded claims of the massive voter fraud that they say will plague the 2024 presidential election.