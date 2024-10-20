Marjorie Taylor Greene heads GOP event to train MAGA to guard the polls on election day

Rome, Georgia - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently headlined an event aimed at training enthusiastic Donald Trump supporters on how to guard polling stations from any kinds of election fraud.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently spoke during a Republican Party event aimed at teaching Donald Trump supporters to be poll watchers. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, MTG delivered a speech at a "Protect the Vote" event at the Forum River Center in her hometown alongside Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley, co-chair and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and other MAGA politicians.

The event was focused on how to fight back, as MAGA Republicans believe rampant voter fraud and non-citizens being able to vote in droves will cause Trump to lose the election.

The GOP is now training volunteers to become poll watchers, as they will be tasked with monitoring sites for any fraud and to help bolster election integrity.

"We have to tell people to vote... to tell them to go vote on voting machines they don't trust – It's the reality we live in, ok!?" Greene told the crowd during her speech.

"There is a playing field," she added, "and if we refuse to play... then we can't win the game."