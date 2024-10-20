Marjorie Taylor Greene heads GOP event to train MAGA to guard the polls on election day
Rome, Georgia - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently headlined an event aimed at training enthusiastic Donald Trump supporters on how to guard polling stations from any kinds of election fraud.
On Sunday, MTG delivered a speech at a "Protect the Vote" event at the Forum River Center in her hometown alongside Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley, co-chair and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and other MAGA politicians.
The event was focused on how to fight back, as MAGA Republicans believe rampant voter fraud and non-citizens being able to vote in droves will cause Trump to lose the election.
The GOP is now training volunteers to become poll watchers, as they will be tasked with monitoring sites for any fraud and to help bolster election integrity.
"We have to tell people to vote... to tell them to go vote on voting machines they don't trust – It's the reality we live in, ok!?" Greene told the crowd during her speech.
"There is a playing field," she added, "and if we refuse to play... then we can't win the game."
MAGA lays the groundwork for 2024 "stolen election" claims
MTG and other guests made it clear that the point of the event was to further push Trump's unfounded claims that voter fraud and immigrants voting allowed Democrats to "steal" the 2020 election from him.
At a press conference, RNC chair Michael Whatley explained that "Protect the Vote" training included teaching volunteers "how to flag" a polling location if they witness something wrong, and lawyers for the GOP will help "resolve the issue."
Trump has indicated that he doesn't believe this election in November will be fair either, and Greene has been helping to rally MAGA troops to fight back.
"When I hear people ask me over and over again about the election and the election integrity, you bet I am going to represent their concerns and fears," Greene told Channel 2 Atlanta.
During her speech, Greene claimed there were "lots of reports" in Georgia that early-ballot votes for Trump are being "flipped," a claim she has been pushing in recent days based on a Facebook post where a user said it happened to "a friend of mine."
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP