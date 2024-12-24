Trump and Melania criticized for charging hefty sum to attend "pay-to-pray" church service

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania are inviting their supporters to pray with them ahead of his return to the White House, but anyone hoping to attend better have stacks to drop.

Donald and Melania Trump are facing criticism for charging massive amounts for fans to attend an inauguration church service. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, which has raised a record-breaking amount of money since Trump's election win, have been planning a three-day celebration to take place from January 17-20.

The festivities will consist of several events, including a Make America Great Again Victory Rally, a Cabinet Reception to honor the event's donors, and a Vice President's Dinner hosted by JD Vance and his wife Usha.

That Sunday, Trump and Melania will be hosting an interfaith event titled "One America, One Light Sunday Service," with tickets being awarded to those who donate at least $100,000 to the committee, or who can raise $200,000.

While access to all the events the committee has planned require exorbitant donations, the Sunday service in particular has sparked criticism, as Religious News Service described it as "pay-to-pray."

The committee has yet to announce at which church near Capitol Hill the service will take place in, or who will be hosting it.