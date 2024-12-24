Trump and Melania criticized for charging hefty sum to attend "pay-to-pray" church service
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump and incoming first lady Melania are inviting their supporters to pray with them ahead of his return to the White House, but anyone hoping to attend better have stacks to drop.
The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee, which has raised a record-breaking amount of money since Trump's election win, have been planning a three-day celebration to take place from January 17-20.
The festivities will consist of several events, including a Make America Great Again Victory Rally, a Cabinet Reception to honor the event's donors, and a Vice President's Dinner hosted by JD Vance and his wife Usha.
That Sunday, Trump and Melania will be hosting an interfaith event titled "One America, One Light Sunday Service," with tickets being awarded to those who donate at least $100,000 to the committee, or who can raise $200,000.
While access to all the events the committee has planned require exorbitant donations, the Sunday service in particular has sparked criticism, as Religious News Service described it as "pay-to-pray."
The committee has yet to announce at which church near Capitol Hill the service will take place in, or who will be hosting it.
Where will Donald and Melania Trump host their Sunday service?
In 2017 St. John's Episcopal Church – which is located across from the White House, and often referred to as the "Church of the Presidents" – hosted a pray service for Trump ahead of his first term.
Trump would revisit the church on June 1, 2020, as Black Lives Matter protests were taking place in Lafayette Square, which stands between the church and the White House.
The then-president infamously had the protesters forcibly removed from the park by law enforcement so that he could stage a photo-op of himself in front of the church, awkwardly holding up a Bible.
Rt. Rev. Marianne Budde, who oversees the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, told RNS that she was "horrified" by what took place that day, and the church has since been noncommital in hosting another inauguration event.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP