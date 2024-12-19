Trump inauguration fund raises record-shattering sum

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration fund has raised a record-breaking amount, as he plans to go all out with his return to the White House.

The inauguration committee for president-elect Donald Trump has managed to bring in millions in fundraising as he prepares for his second term. © MICHAEL CIAGLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to ABC News, Trump's inaugural committee had roughly $70 million in the bank as of Monday, and is expected to surpass its goal of $150 million in coming weeks as contributions continue to pour in.

Upon meeting the goal, the committee will have nearly tripled President Joe Biden's $62 million haul following the 2020 election, and be a big improvement on the impressive $107 million Trump pulled in after his 2016 election win.

In recent weeks, the fund has received a handful of large donations from corporations, including recent contributions from tech giants Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Sam Altman of Open AI.

The committee will be using the funds to plan the president-elect's inauguration, which will be a three-day event beginning on January 18. Planned events include a Make America Great Again Victory Rally, a Cabinet Reception to honor the event's donors, and a Vice President's Dinner hosted by JD Vance and his wife Usha.