Trump announces major honor for Rudy Giuliani days after serious car crash

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he intends to award ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, days after his disgraced former lawyer was injured in a serious car crash.

President Donald Trump (c.) announced that he intends to award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (r.) the Presidential Medal of Freedom. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump announced his decision to award Giuliani the country's highest civilian honor on Monday in a post on Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," he wrote.

The news comes days after Giuliani was hospitalized following a serious car accident on Saturday evening, which his head of security Michael Ragusa claimed took place after the 81-year-old had stopped to help a victim of domestic violence.

Giuliani had remained on scene with the victim after contacting 911. Once officers had arrived, he went on his way but was soon involved in a rear-end collision on the highway.

"He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg," Ragusa said on X.