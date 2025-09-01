Rudy Giuliani hospitalized with serious injuries after car accident
Manchester, New Hampshire - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized after a serious motor vehicle accident over the weekend.
On Sunday, Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, shared an X post announcing that the politician is "in good spirits and recovering tremendously" after being involved in the accident on Saturday evening.
"Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident," Ragusa claimed.
"Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety."
"Following this, while traveling on the highway, mayor Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed," the post continued.
"He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."
In responses to questions from other users, Ragusa insisted the accident was "not a targeted attack" as Giuliani was using a rental car so "no one knew it was him."
Rudy Giuliani's close ties to President Trump
According to The Independent, New Hampshire State Police have identified the driver as 19-year-old Lauren Kemp, who rear-ended a Ford Bronco with her Honda HR-V, heavily damaging both cars, and sending herself, Giuliani, and his spokesperson, who was driving the Bronco, to the hospital.
While the police continue to investigate, Giuliani, who has not pressed charges over the incident, is expected to remain in the hospital for several days.
Giuliani was once a praised figure in politics, having served as US Attorney General and the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001.
However, after Giuliani began working as a personal attorney for Donald Trump and became one of the politician's most ardent supporters, his once lauded reputation was tarnished.
Giuliani aggressively spread Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him and allegedly participated in plots to have the results overturned.
His actions led to him being indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election case, ordered to pay $148 million after losing a defamation lawsuit over his lies, and disbarred from practicing law in New York and Washington DC.
He was also forced to file for bankruptcy and was fired from a job at a radio station for going on a "stolen election" tirade on his show.
In an X post, Giuliani's son Andrew thank fans for prayers for his father, adding, "As a son, I can tell you I'm honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I've ever seen!"
Cover photo: Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP