Rudy Giuliani hospitalized with serious injuries after car accident

Manchester, New Hampshire - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized after a serious motor vehicle accident over the weekend.

On Saturday, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries from a motor vehicle accident.

On Sunday, Giuliani's head of security, Michael Ragusa, shared an X post announcing that the politician is "in good spirits and recovering tremendously" after being involved in the accident on Saturday evening.

"Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident," Ragusa claimed.

"Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety."

"Following this, while traveling on the highway, mayor Giuliani's vehicle was struck from behind at high speed," the post continued.

"He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg."

In responses to questions from other users, Ragusa insisted the accident was "not a targeted attack" as Giuliani was using a rental car so "no one knew it was him."