Trump announces multi-billion-dollar aid package for farmers ailing under tariff regime

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion aid package for American farmers on Monday, targeting a key support base that has been hit hard by the fallout from his trade and tariff policies.

The Republican said he was taking "very vital action to protect and defend American farmers" during a roundtable with agricultural producers at the White House.

Trump has faced mounting pressure to help farmers, whose support helped win him a second term in office but who have been battered by the impact of his sweeping tariffs, which include retaliatory measures from trading partners and tariffs on imported goods used in farming.

"We love our farmers, and as you know the farmers like me," the 79-year-old said during the roundtable.

Trump said the $12 billion in aid for farmers would be funded by a "relatively small portion" of the revenue from tariffs.

Most of the bailout involves one-off payments to crop farmers.

A trade war with China saw soybean exports plunge and Chinese buyers holding off new orders from the US fall harvest.

Amid the lower demand, soybean prices fell as well, although a recent trade truce sought to ensure renewed Chinese purchases of agriculture goods ranging from soybeans to sorghum.

Trump said he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping would do "even more than he promised to do" on soybeans, following their recent meeting at a summit in South Korea.