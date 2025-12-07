US agricultural producers warn Trump's tariffs will jeopardize access to Canada and Mexico

Washington DC - Amid ongoing talks, agricultural producers in the US are warning that changes to the US- Mexico - Canada Agreement in 2026 could harm their access to both countries.

Agricultural producers in the US are warning that President Donald Trump's trade war may mean that they lose access to Canadian and Mexican markets. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

Agricultural, business, and policy groups are all warning President Donald Trump's administration against scrapping the agreement when it is set to be renegotiated, or withdrawn from, in 2026.

The consensus among the business community is that the agreement should be extended and Trump's tariff scheme should end, as free trade across all three markets would boost revenues for US companies.

American Soybean Association Secretary Dave Walton called out Trump's trade war as being bad for soybean trade, partially because they "increase the likelihood that US soybean farmers will end up in the crosshairs of potential retaliation."

"Our industry would not survive a long tariff battle with our two closest customers," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation cites him as saying.

Trump was relatively cavalier about the USMCA when asked about it at the White House on Wednesday, telling reporters that "we'll either let it expire, or we'll maybe work out another deal with Mexico and Canada."

"Mexico and Canada have taken advantage of the United States like just about every other country," he rambled.

Agricultural leaders, however, warned of major economic losses for all three countries – but especially the US – if retaliation against Trump's tariffs cuts off access to Canada and Mexico.

"With thousands of American family tree-fruit farms already at risk of going out of business, losing preferential access to Mexico and Canada would be devastating," said Northwest Horticultural Council Vice President Riley Bushue.