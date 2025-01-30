Contentious Trump picks Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel assailed in Senate hearings

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's picks to lead the US intelligence community and top law enforcement agency were assailed over their lack of experience and past judgment calls Thursday as the Republican president's most contentious cabinet nominees faced showstopping Senate confirmation hearings.

Tulsi Gabbard, tapped for director of national intelligence, sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee for the most consequential confirmation hearing to date on Thursday. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tulsi Gabbard, tapped for director of national intelligence, sat before the Senate Intelligence Committee for the most consequential confirmation hearing to date, while Kash Patel was questioned on his ambitions to head the FBI.

Gabbard, a former Hawaiian congresswoman who ran for president as a Democrat in 2020, is considered Trump's most vulnerable cabinet-level nominee, and her grilling marked the biggest test of his sway over Senate Republicans since he took office.

She is regarded with suspicion over her past support for NSA leaker Edward Snowden, seen on both sides of Congress as having imperiled national security.

She also faced questions over her lack of national security experience, her 2017 meeting with now-deposed Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad, and her peddling of Russian propaganda, particularly false conspiracy theories about the Ukraine war.

Just one Republican "no" vote would stop Gabbard's nomination from making it to the Senate floor with a favorable report, and the party's leadership has indicated that she wouldn't get a vote without committee support.

Tom Cotton, the panel's Republican chairman, said he was "dismayed" by attacks on Gabbard's patriotism and loyalty, pointing to her two-decade military career and five FBI background checks that he said showed her to be "clean as a whistle."

But Mark Warner, the top Democrat, argued that foreign allies may not be able to trust Washington with their secrets if Gabbard is put in charge of the constellation of 18 intelligence agencies.