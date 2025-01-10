Lauren Boebert and MAGA Republicans ramp up their efforts to abolish the ATF

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her fellow Republicans have brought forth legislation seeking to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Representative Lauren Boebert and several other Republicans recently introduced a bill to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last Friday, the Colorado Representative quietly introduced HR 129, which was then referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

On Tuesday, Boebert shared a post on X declaring, "The time has come. ABOLISH THE ATF!"

Her post included a clip from her speaking on the House floor in February 2023, in which she described the ATF as "overreaching" and argued that "gun-free zones are the most dangerous places in our country."

Boebert has yet to gain any cosponsors or provide text for her bill, but on Tuesday, Missouri Rep. Eric Burlison presented HR 221, which had the same name and was cosponsored by Boebert and seven others.

The ATF is a law enforcement agency within the Department of Justice that enforces regulations and investigates the trafficking of alcohol and weapons. The agency also works with local law enforcement to trace weapons that have been used in crimes.

Republicans are now pushing the effort to abolish the agency, which gun rights advocates have long argued is weaponized against gun owners, as Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term on January 20.