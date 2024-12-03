Trump to attend reopening of Notre Dame in Paris: "A very special day for all!"

Paris, France - Donald Trump will attend the weekend reopening of the restored Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, in his first trip abroad as president-elect, he announced on social media Monday.

President-elect Donald Trump is due to visit Paris, France, for the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral. © REUTERS

The 850-year-old edifice which was ravaged by a fire in 2019 will welcome visitors and worshippers again this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of world leaders expected among the guests.

"It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who set the ambitious goal of rebuilding Notre Dame within five years, conducted an inspection of the restoration on Friday, saying workers had done the "impossible" by healing a "national wound."

Trump posted on Truth Social that Macron had "done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!"