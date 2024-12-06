Trump to hold talks with Macron among other potential meetings at Notre Dame reopening

Paris, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump are due to meet for bilateral talks on the fringes of the celebrations to mark the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday.

The meeting is planned for Saturday afternoon at the official presidential residence, the Élysée Palace, Macron's office, and the French embassy in Washington said on Friday evening.

Macron is also due to receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Saturday in Paris.

Trump's visit to France is his first trip abroad since winning the presidential election at the beginning of November.

At Macron's invitation, the Republican leader will take part in the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral on Saturday evening.

It was not initially known whether Trump will also use the visit to Paris to hold political talks with other leaders who are expected to arrive for the reopening.

Due to an inclement weather forecast, the ceremony will be held entirely indoors due to an inclement weather forecast, the Elysee Palace and Paris diocese said Friday.