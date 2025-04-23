Trump backtracks again after threats to fire Fed boss Jerome Powell

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he does not intend to fire US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, despite repeated threats to do so.

Trump said that he will not fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell despite comments made criticizing his "liberation day" trade war. © Collage: AFP/Kamil Krzaczynksi & AFP/Saul Loeb

"I have no intention of firing him," Trump told reporters in The White House. "I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. This is the perfect time to lower interest rates."

"If he doesn't, is it the end? No, it's not – but it would be good timing. It would be, it should have taken place earlier. But, no, I have no intention to fire him."

In recent weeks, Trump has criticized Powell for his handling of interest rates as well as warnings issued by the Fed Chief against the "Liberation Day" tariffs.

There have been rumors swirling over whether Trump would try to fire Powell over these disagreements, despite the president not having the authority to do so.

Trump's confirmation that he would not be looking to fire Powell caused a sudden spike on Wall Street, where equity index futures jumped up nearly 2% in the hours after the press conference.