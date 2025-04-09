Trump begs foreign companies to move to the US: "DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!"

Washington DC - As President Donald Trump 's controversial tariffs cause financial devastation worldwide, he is now urging foreign business owners to move their companies to the US.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump urged foreign companies to move to the US, promising it is a "GREAT" time to do so. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

On Thursday morning, Trump shared a Truth Social post in which he said it was a "GREAT time" to invest in the US, like Apple, which has recently been working on expanding in the states.

"ZERO TARIFFS, and almost immediate Electrical/Energy hook-ups and approvals," Trump declared. "No Environmental Delays. DON'T WAIT, DO IT NOW!"

Trump imposed tariffs on dozens of countries, sparking trade wars, tension with allies, and drops in markets worldwide.

In spite of concerns expressed by critics and financial experts, Trump has stood firm, refusing to pause his efforts.

But the president appeared to show signs of panic on Tuesday, as he spent the morning rapidly posting on the platform.

In one, he urged House Republicans to support an upcoming vote on a budget resolution that will further his agenda, and in another, he told Americans to "BE COOL" as the market falls, promising the US will soon be "bigger and better than ever before!"