Hakeem Jeffries challenges Mike Johnson to "one-on-one" debate over budget resolution

Washington DC - In a stunning move, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson to a debate regarding the contentious battle over how to handle the US budget.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (r.) has challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson to a debate regarding their differing views on the US budget. © Collage: Win McNamee & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Jeffries sent a letter to Johnson requesting a "one-on-one debate, formerly known as a colloquy, on the House floor tomorrow in respect to the Republican Budget Resolution."

"The American people deserve to know the truth," Jeffries wrote, adding the debate would allow the two to "fully and transparently explain and defend our differing budget values."

The letter comes after Senate Republicans over the weekend passed a resolution aimed at bolstering President Donald Trump's MAGA agenda.

Jefferies also said the resolution will "cut Medicaid, food assistance, and veteran benefits" in order to provide tax breaks for the wealthy, including Trump's billionaire advisor Elon Musk.

If Johnson agrees to the debate, it would put him in the position of having to defend the resolution, which is being opposed by all Democrats and a handful of members of his own party.