Trump begs Supreme Court to grant DOGE access to Social Security records

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has urged the Supreme Court to allow Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) access to sensitive data held by the Social Security Administration.

On Friday, Trump's administration filed an emergency appeal requesting access to the data, which contains personal records on nearly every American, including their salary, bank details, and medical and mental health records.

The emergency appeal came after US District Judge Ellen Hollander ruled last month to restrict DOGE's access to the information in compliance with federal privacy laws.

Musk has been trying diligently to access the data for months, claiming social security is a "Ponzi scheme" rife with fraud and abuse.

Solicitor General John Sauer argued in the appeal that the ruling disrupts the work of DOGE and stands in the way of allowing Trump to carry out his agenda, as he was elected to do.

"This emergency application presents a now-familiar theme: a district court has issued sweeping injunctive relief without legal authority to do so, in ways that inflict ongoing, irreparable harm on urgent federal priorities and stymie the executive branch's functions," Sauer wrote.