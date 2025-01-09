Trump blames Biden and Gavin Newsom for LA fires: "Thanks Joe!"

Washington, DC - President-elect Donald Trump has leveled blame at Joe Biden for the devastating wildfires raging through southern California, calling out what he called "gross incompetence and mismanagement."

Donald Trump has blamed Joe Biden for a lack of funding in FEMA and dried-up fire hydrants, as wildfires continue to assault Los Angeles. © Collage: REUTERS & AFP/Josh Edelson

Outgoing President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom are under fire from Trump, who claims they failed to provide money to FEMA and allowed Los Angeles' fire hydrants to run dry.

In a Wednesday evening rant on Truth Social, Trump went on a tirade against the Biden administration and referred to Newsom as "Newscum."

"As of this moment, Gavin Newscum and his Los Angeles crew have contained exactly ZERO percent of the fire," Trump wrote in a post Wednesday afternoon. "It is burning at levels that even surpass last night. This is not Government. I can’t wait till January 20th!"

Trump went on to accuse Newsom of refusing to sign the Water Restoration Declaration, which he said would have guaranteed that water would have flowed into California and been available for firefighting efforts. He blamed the governor for the lack of water in fire hydrants and the "apocalyptic" scenes in parts of Los Angeles, and in a later post called for Newsom to resign.

"The fires in Los Angeles may go down, in dollar amount, as the worst in the History of our Country," Trump said. "In many circles, they’re doubting whether insurance companies will even have enough money to pay for this catastrophe."

"Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo."