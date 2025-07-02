Trump boasts about Alcatraz prison renovation: "Surrounded by sharks"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump took to social media to offer an update on his bizarre plans to renovate and reopen San Francisco's infamous Alcatraz prison, hours after visiting its Floridian namesake.

Trump on Tuesday took to Truth Social to explain that he wants to reopen Alcatraz Prison because of "the Violence and Criminality I have seen due to the Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden."

"In particular allowing millions of people into our Country who shouldn't be here, I wanted something representative to show how we fight back and then, it happened, I saw a picture of ALCATRAZ looking so foreboding."

The statement comes amid Washington's massive crackdown on undocumented migrants since Trump came to office in January.

As part of the effort, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has undertaken a mass roundup and deportation of undocumented migrants, often defying court orders and violating due process rights in doing so.

"I said, 'We're going to look into renovating and rebuilding the famous ALCATRAZ Prison sitting high on the Bay, surrounded by sharks," Trump said, reiterating his desire to see the migrants locked in cages.

"'What a symbol it is, and will be!'" Trump exclaimed. "Conceptual work started six months ago, and various prison development firms are looking at doing it with us. Still a little early, but lots of promise!"

A day earlier, Trump joked about migrants being eaten alive at Florida's new "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center, which is surrounded by the Everglades.