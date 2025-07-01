Trump jokes about migrants getting eaten alive at Florida's "Alligator Alcatraz"

Ochopee, Florida - On Tuesday, President Donald Trump attended the grand opening of a new migrant detention center in Florida, which he has touted as "Alligator Alcatraz."

President Donald Trump (r.) joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the opening of a new migrant detention center on Tuesday. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem – both of whom wore MAGA gear – got a personal tour of the facility from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who originally conceived the idea.

The president, who has waged an aggressive deportation effort since taking office, made jokes about the dangers that migrants who attempted to escape the facility would face, as it is surrounded by the Everglades, filled with alligators and pythons.

"This is not a nice business. Snakes are fast, but alligators... we're going to teach them how to run away from an alligator, okay?" Trump told reporters ahead of the visit.

"If they escape prison, how to run away. Don't run in a straight line. Run like this. And you know what? Your chances go up about 1%."

After the tour, the president held a press conference, during which he admonished his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, for allowing undocumented individuals, whom he referred to as "sadistic" criminals, into the country.

He and Noem also praised DeSantis' efforts in fast-tracking the construction of the facility, with Noem stating it is "exactly what I want every single governor in the country to consider doing with us."