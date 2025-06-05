ICE dramatically ramp up arrests after Stephen Miller's latest intervention

Washington DC - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have dramatically ramped up immigrant arrests, detaining at least 2,200 people on Tuesday alone after an intervention from the White House.

US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement now face a quota of 3000 migrant arrests every day, resulting in a huge increase in detainments. © AFP/Handout/Getty Images

Anonymous ICE sources told the New York Post that arrest numbers have jumped 37% in one week after President Donald Trump's White House demanded an immediate increase in deportations.

"We're paying the price for the last administration's open borders policy," a source told the Post, claiming that ICE staff are working around the clock.

The White House is reportedly frustrated with its original 1,800-per-day quota and last week increased the daily rate to 3,000 daily arrests, though that target is yet to be reached.

Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Steven Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly conveyed the new arrest goals to ICE leadership in a May 21 meeting, Axios reported.

US authorities have amped up arrests and deportations since Trump came into office, often in defiance of existing laws, due process, and court orders.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we are looking to set a goal of a minimum of 3,000 arrests for ICE every day," Miller told Sean Hannity on Fox News last week, confirming the new quota.